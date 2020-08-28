Three people have been arrested after police executed warrants in Rochdale.

On Friday 28 August 2020, police executed warrants at properties on Sykes Street and Hardwicke Street, as part of an investigation in to the supply of drugs in the Deeplish and Newbold areas.

Two men, aged 37 and 39, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They remain in police custody for questioning.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.Inspector Andrew Fern, of GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “Enquiries are ongoing but the initial indication is that, this morning, officers seized class A drugs with an estimated street value of £900,000. Drugs blight communities so this is a really positive result.

” Three people are in custody but our investigation is ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of drugs in Rochdale to contact us.

“Investigations of this nature rely partly on intelligence from members of the public living in our communities so I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone who thinks they may know something which may help us rid the streets of drugs to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.