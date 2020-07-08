‘SERIOUS INCIDENT’ IN WHITEFIELD CAUSES ROAD CLOSURE.

A car crash in Whitefield has caused Bury Old Road too close.

A spokesperson for TFGM commented “This is due to a serious incident”.

The collision is believed to have happened around 5:30pm, with the road closed shortly after.

A police spokesman confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, a Nissan and a Range Rover.

Two people have been injured. They were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

The GMP spokesman said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service shortly before 5.15pm.”

Transport for greater Manchester said “The road has now reopened, although one lane remains closed. Please drive carefully”.

Traffic is now thought to be moving well.

Image: ABNM Photography.