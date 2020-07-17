Second walk-through testing site opens to tackle spread of coronavirus

A new walk-through coronavirus testing site has opened in Middleton to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The facility at Market Place car park next to Middleton Arena is the second of its kind in the borough, in addition to the site behind Rochdale town hall.

Both testing sites are open to anyone who would like a coronavirus test.

Councillor Sara Rowbotham, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “We are encouraging anyone who would like to be tested to book one now. We all need to play our part to reduce the numbers of cases in our borough and testing is absolutely vital. The numbers of cases are falling but we need everyone’s help to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

On Friday 17 July the council advised residents to take extra precautions to help prevent lockdown measures being reintroduced. The guidance includes wearing face coverings in public whenever possible, limiting visitors to your home to two people and to keep two metres apart at all times.

The sites are both open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week and you must arrive on foot, by bike or in a car. You cannot be tested if you have used public transport to get to the site.

You need to take your confirmation email with you to the site, along with your personal identification. Face coverings must also be worn at all times.

To book a test at the Middleton site or at the Rochdale town hall site call the free phone line 0808 1964 100 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Rochdale Borough Council continues to provide support to residents via a coronavirus helpline open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm. Call 01706 923685.