Ryan Giggs charged with three offences following disturbance in Worsley

Former Manchester United & England winger, Ryan Giggs has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area of Salford in November 2020.

The current Wales national team manager, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s.

Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.

Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.

A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.