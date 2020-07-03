Tribute to our NHS at 72 with the ‘loudest clap’ ever on Sunday!

The NHS has fought it’s toughest battle this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The theme for this years event is reflection, reflecting our front line workers who continue to fight the current pandemic.

To celebrate our NHS, key events this weekend include

· Saturday, July 4 at 8pm – People are being urged to place a light in their window – an LED candle, a lamp or a torch – in memory of those who’ve lost their lives to coronavirus.

· Sunday July 5 at 5pm – A one-off clap for carers will take place – the loudest ever – to say “thank you” to everyone who has helped us through the crisis so far. Raise a glass or mug to them and to each other.

Bury Council leader Councillor Eamonn O’Brien and NHS Bury CCG chair Dr Jeff Schryer got together at Bury’s NHS and key worker display at Bury Town Hall ahead of the event.

Cllr O’Brien said: “The NHS and key worker display at the town hall reflects how we all feel about our health service, and the incredible people who work in it.

I want to say, on behalf of Bury Council and the entire borough, thank you. I hope that people will come together this weekend, whether in quiet reflection or the one-off clap for carers, and take the opportunity to once again appreciate our NHS.”

Dr Schryer said: “The past few months have been incredibly hard for all, not least those working in our NHS. This weekend gives us time to briefly pause and reflect on what we’ve been through.

It has been a sad time, especially as we have lost colleagues here in Bury. And it continues to be a worrying time for NHS workers and their families, not only on the frontline but also in our communities.

I would like to personally thank our NHS in Bury for the sacrifices you’ve made, and continue to make.”