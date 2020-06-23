The group, which also owns the Lakeside shopping centre in Essex, confirmed today it has put KPMG on standby as administrator as the business looks close to secure vital financial negotiations.

Intu is hoping to arrange a so-called standstill agreement on terms of up to 18 months, but said at this stage it is unlikely to be more than 15 months. They are asking for a freeze on current loan repayments.

Centres face closing down for a period unless the situation improves drastically, needing up to 2 billion to survive.

In a statement, Intu said on May 18 it gave an update on lender discussions “in particular looking to achieve stability through standstill-based agreements with relevant financial stakeholders across its structures, at both the asset and group level.”

It said since this update, Intu has been in discussions with key stakeholders to progress this standstill strategy ahead of the revolving credit facility covenant waiver deadline of 26 June 2020.

Points under discussion include: the duration of the standstill, with some stakeholders wanting a duration of less than 18 months.

At this stage it is not expected that the duration will exceed 15 months,” it said. The extent and basis to which creditors at the individual asset level will share (to the extent it exists after the repayment of debt, accrued interest and applicable break costs) in any future valuation recovery; and creditors of Intu Properties plc may also benefit (including possibly by way of future equitization of PLC debt).

“How the operations of individual centres are to be funded. Some centres haver educed rent collections as a result of Covid-19 and cash trapped under their financing arrangements which restrict their ability to pay for support (such as shopping centre staff) from other entities in the Intu group.

Securing additional funding in centres funded by bond structures is more difficult to achieve and, in this connection, consent will be sought shortly from the stockholders of Intu Debenture PLC to authorise the trustee to release certain monies within the existing debt structure to be used for short term liquidity needs.

Other centres may also require cash injections for these purposes. This all remains subject to further negotiations, with no certainty as to whether Intu will achieve a standstill, or on what terms or for what duration”.