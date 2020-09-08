Based in Manchester, Zero Support LLP provides support to business owners through coaching, board advisory or Non-Executive Director roles.

Zero Support LLP will become The Bulls front-of-kit sponsor for their new kit that will be used for the 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 basketball seasons.

Phil Young, Managing Partner at Zero Support LLP, said “It’s really important that in 2020 sports clubs like The Bulls are supported by a local community that recognises the mental and physical benefits of team sports at a time when public spending will be cut. I was incredibly impressed by the work and commitment that goes into The Bulls as a sports club and hope that others will also take some time to understand what the people involved in the club contribute to the town, as I’m sure many will want to contribute themselves. It’s an inspiring story.”

The Bulls are a registered charity (1057350) and rely on the generous support of the community, including fundraising events, sponsored runs, donation buckets and the support of local businesses.

They provide a vital weekly sporting and social activity to people from Bolton, Bury and people across the North West of England. Their training sessions are fully inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and people with no disabilities.

John Caunce, Chairman of The Bulls DSC, said “It is amazing for a small charity like The Bulls Disabled Sports Club to attract a sponsorship of this magnitude. This money will enable our athletes to continue to train and compete for at least the next three years.

For our members the weekly activity and socialisation allow them to keep fit and healthy and enable them to keep a positive mindset.

Myself and the committee look forward to working in partnership with Zero Support LLP to promote and raise awareness of both organisations.

We thank Zero Support LLP for their support of The Bulls and we look forward to working with them over the coming seasons.”