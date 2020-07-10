‘Thank You’ Payment for our foster carers

Bury’s foster carers are to receive a ‘thank you’ gift of £100 in recognition of the vital support they have been giving children and young people during the coronavirus crisis.

Council leaders have praised foster carers for their commitment during the pandemic as they help children cope with additional stress, undertaken home schooling, and provided extra home-based activities during the lockdown.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children, young people and skills, said: “Our foster carers do a magnificent job looking after young people across Bury, giving them a loving home and the support needed to make the most of their opportunities in life.

We thought we would show our thanks by giving them this additional payment for all the great work they do, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Lorraine Boswell, one of our foster carer Ambassadors, said: “That’s a really lovely surprise. I’m sure all foster carers will see it as a wonderful recognition by Bury Council and Foster with Bury of their extra commitment during the coronavirus pandemic and will be appreciative and grateful for the acknowledgement of all we’ve been doing.”

The payments will be made to Bury foster carers who had a child placed with them from 23 March 2020.

Could you foster?

In order to be eligible to foster you must be over 21 years old, be a full-time resident in the UK or have leave to remain, and have a spare bedroom.

Whatever your race, gender, sexuality, living arrangements, age or employment status, Foster with Bury wants to hear from you.

It doesn’t matter whether you are:

Heterosexual, gay or lesbian

Married, living with someone or single

Living in your own home or renting

Able-bodied or living with a disability

Working or not

Living with your own children or without

Minority ethnic background

Male or female.

To find out more, please visit www.fosterwithbury.co.uk and fill in our contact form, or call 0800 9555 311 and a member of the Foster with Bury team will contact you.