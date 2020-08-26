Still time to have a say on boundary review

There is still time for people to have their say on the future make-up of the council’s electoral wards.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is encouraging local residents and organisations to put forward their views.

The consultation, which runs until 31 August, is the first part of the electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the borough of Rochdale.

In drawing up new boundaries, the commission aims to deliver electoral equality, ensuring councillors represent roughly the same number of voters.

The electoral review also aims to ensure the new council wards reflects the interests and identities of local communities.

An extraordinary full council meeting on Wednesday 2 September will ratify the council’s submission to the Boundary Commission.

A further round of consultation and engagement will take place once the Boundary Commission has made its initial recommendations, based on the submissions it receives.

Residents can study ward maps and submit their views via the Boundary Commission’s portal at www.consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/21053

Alternatively, they can email reviews@lgbce.org.uk, or write by post: