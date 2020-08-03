Sign up to Ramsbottom United’s new football academy NOW!

Ramsbottom United are proud to announce the launch of a brand new football academy for school leavers. Located at the Harry Williams Riverside stadium, the home of Ramsbottom United, applicants will be given the opportunity to study a level 2 or 3 Sports, Development, Coaching and Fitness course whilst also having the opportunity to harness their football skills by training and playing home matches on the first team pitch.

This is a course perfect for any 16 year old looking to work in areas including sports science, physiotherapy and football management. Applicants will also have the opportunity to represent a semi-professional club. Ramsbottom United also have links to the North West Counties, West Lancashire and Manchester Leagues depending on ability. Games will take place on a Wednesday afternoon within a college league system.

Launching in September, students should send their football CV, school and contact details to ruafc20@gmail.com. An opportunity not to pass up for any student who has not already signed up to Sixth Form College or is unsure about their next movement in education post GCSE. Students must obtain 5 GCSE’s (including English and Maths). Any applicant who does not make the basic entry requirements will be assessed on an individual basis.

Warren Ramsey, Head of the brand new academy believes this is a no-brainer of an oppurtunity for school leavers who want a career in football.

“The academy is a great chance for lads 16 years and over to study a BTec, complete their studies with Ramsbottom United and prepare themselves for the workplace or university. Playing college football will give our lads the chance to hopefully become a part of Chris Willcock’s first team.

Our academy supports what chairman Harry Williams wanted when he bought the club, an opportunity for young lads to play football”.

For more information on the academy, please visit https://www.ramsbottomunited.co.uk/academy/#