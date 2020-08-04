‘Shovel ready’ Greater Manchester building projects boosted by £54m of Government funding

Thousands of new jobs set to be created

Major town and city centre regeneration schemes included

Schemes supported in Manchester, Rochdale, Salford and Stockport

MORE than 11,000 new jobs will be created and 1,000 new homes built through a £54 million Government investment in major building projects in Greater Manchester.

The money from the Government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ will be used to support ‘shovel ready’ projects that will help to drive the city-region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The projects were put forward in a bid from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) because they can be delivered within less than 18 months – providing an immediate kick-start to the creation of new jobs in Greater Manchester’s growth sectors.

They also support the regeneration of previously developed land and empty buildings, breathing new life into town and city centres by providing infrastructure, transport links and public spaces. The projects supported are:

– Mayfield, Manchester (£23m)

– Manchester Innovation Activities Hub, Manchester (£4m)

– Completion of Kingsway Business Park Northern Loop Road (Michael Faraday Avenue), Rochdale (£3.5m)

– South Heywood Link Road Phase 1, Rochdale (£10m)

– Port Salford early infrastructure works, Salford (£6m)

– Conversion of iconic empty high street retail unit into new workspace, Stockport (£3.5m)

– Stockport Exchange Phase 4 and Clean Energy Infrastructure (£6.6m)

The schemes are predicted to create almost 12,000 direct jobs and a further 1,876 employment opportunities in construction. A total of 45 apprenticeships will follow as will the building of more than 1,000 new homes and 4.5km of roads, cycle ways and walkways supporting 29 businesses and 205,000 square metres of commercial space.

Housing Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “As we get Britain building we are also laying the foundations for a green economic recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally-friendly homes with a huge £1.3 billion investment announced today.

“This Government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.”

Paul Dennett, Greater Manchester Combined Authority Lead for housing, homelessness and infrastructure, said: “This funding from Government is a step in the right direction for our plans in Greater Manchester to bring new jobs and homes into our city and town centres.

“It will help to provide the necessary remediation of brownfield and derelict land and buildings, providing new infrastructure and regenerating historic and important sites.

“The announcement to support our ‘shovel ready’ projects demonstrates the Government’s confidence in our ability to deliver and it will support both our economic recovery from COVID-19 and our existing plans for homes, jobs and the environment.

“The new developments will also improve the productivity of our people and businesses through investment in training, research and development and digital connectivity.”

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “The truly transformative potential of the Mayfield project should not be underestimated, and this funding will not just unlock the opportunity to bring forward the new city park, but in reality paves the way for the entire Mayfield project to be delivered over the next decade – which is without doubt one of the best connected sites in the region, directly adjacent to Piccadilly train station.

“To provide a new green space in the city centre at the scale proposed is a once in a generation opportunity to bring life back to an underused part of the city centre, and create a real destination of choice. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to consider the Mayfield site as a 25 acre green space that will envelop the significant buildings planned for the site – rather than the traditional idea of green space sitting adjacent to the new development. This is the sort of ambition we should be pitching for when we consider how we can use urban space differently in the future and how our communities can benefit from new green spaces.

“This investment is particularly welcome at a time when Manchester is focused on economic recovery following the pandemic. The Mayfield project illustrates a city determined to continue to grow and be successful for our residents, along with significant employment opportunities.”

Rochdale Council leader, Allen Brett, added: “This is a welcome endorsement from national Government which speaks of their obvious confidence in Rochdale’s growth plan, as well as our borough’s proven track record in successfully delivering major regeneration projects.

“This substantial funding award will help us progress two major projects, which between them will create almost 3,500 jobs and more than 1,000 new homes. They will also bring vital new infrastructure into our borough and create a significant ongoing boost to our local economy, which will benefit our residents and businesses for many years to come.”

Cllr David Meller, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economy at Stockport Council, said: “I am delighted that the ‘Get Building Fund’ has been able to support with two of our ‘shovel ready’ projects in Stockport which we have continued to progress as part of the regeneration of the Town Centre and wider Borough to help the post COVID-19 recovery.

“Stok will provide up to 64,000 square foot of new workspace in the heart of the town, repurposing the former Marks and Spencer building which has been vacant since 2018 and working with well-known North West developer, Glenbrook, will bring further life and jobs back into Merseyway.

“Stockport Exchange Phase 4 will deliver a new sustainable, Grade A office of up to 70,000 square foot and ancillary space which builds on the success of the previous three phases which includes 110,000 square foot of office space, the Holiday Inn Express and 1,000 multi-storey car park, along with transformational public realm. This fantastic news follows on from the recent successful letting to BASF who are currently fitting out their new UK HQ.”