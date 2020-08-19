Save the new date – Rochdale Wedding Show postponed

Rochdale Wedding Show, due to be staged next month has been postponed because of coronavirus restrictions and will now take place in spring 2021.

The popular show at the four star Mercure Norton Grange Hotel and Spa should have been taking place on Sunday 20 September, but couples planning to tie the knot will now have to wait until Sunday 28 March next year.

Under current rules, indoor events, exhibitions and conferences are permitted to re-start from 1 October with a number of pilots due to take place across the country.

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, community and culture at organisers Rochdale Borough Council said: “Most exhibitions and shows have been forced to cancel this year so even though the government are permitting some events to return this autumn that’s obviously too late for Rochdale Wedding Show. So the show is being postponed to spring and will be another fabulous showcase for local companies and for the Mercure Norton Grange Hotel and Spa – one of Greater Manchester’s most prestigious wedding destinations.”

Organisers Rochdale Borough Council are promising another strong line-up for 2021, bringing around 35 of the borough’s creative, stylish and inspiring suppliers to the Norton Grange alongside catwalk shows, live music and more. Outside there’ll be a collection of contemporary wedding cars.

Rama Arimilly, general manager of Mercure Norton Grange Hotel & Spa added: “We were so looking forward to hosting Rochdale Wedding Show this year for the first time, but it will be here in 2021.