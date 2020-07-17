‘Samarathon’ to raise funds for Mayor’s Charity

The Mayor will join volunteers, raising funds for Bury Samaritans, as they walks 26.2 miles through all six towns of Bury on Friday 24 July.

Bury Samaritans is the office Mayor’s charity for 2020/21 and the Mayor will be showing his support on the day.

It is the most important day in the Samaritans charity calendar, as it helps increase the visibility of Samaritans service and to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling – day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Making 24th day of the 7th month of the year the perfect focal point for this event.

Bury Samaritans is encouraging the local community to show their support for the 7 volunteers who will be taking part in the Samarathon Challenge as part of their ‘Talk To Us’ July annual awareness raising campaign. You can see their route and donate via their website: www.samaritans.org/bury

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Pickstone, said: “Bury Samaritans is an essential service that is there for people at some of their most difficult times in their life. By undertaking this walk volunteers will be raising awareness of their round-the-clock emotional support services and to encourage people to get in touch if they need support.”

“Samaritans is a vital service, and I would urge local people to show their support by donating if they can.”

Chris Mills Branch Director at Bury Samaritans said: “Our volunteers have been working day and night to be there for anyone who is struggling in these uncertain and challenging times.

Since lockdown in March, Samaritans volunteers suggest that one in three callers talk about coronavirus with many people feeling more anxious and distressed than before the pandemic.

Their work is vital to help combat loneliness, mental health and illness, family, finances and much more”.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

For more information on how to get involved visit www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/talk-us/ or join in the conversation on social media using #TalkToUs.