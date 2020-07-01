Rochdale sees greatest rise in COVID-19 deaths in Greater Manchester

The past week have seen another increase in COVID-19 related deaths. In Rochdale the figures are slightly more worrying than they are in Bury.

Whereas Bury saw a rise in deaths of just one from 224 to 225, Rochdale’s increase was considerably higher, figures increasing from 207 to 216.

Rochdale’s death increase was the highest of the Greater Manchester regions, although their death total is the lowest within the 10 GM areas.

With the City of Leicester the first to be put under a localised lockdown, Rochdale’s recent figures can be seen as more than just a one off.

A recent BBC graph shows that Rochdale has 45 or more positive coronavirus deaths per 100,000 of the population, along with Barnsley, Bradford and Leicester.

Within the borough, there has been an increase of nine cases, rising from 883 to 892. In Bury the number of cases has dropped considerably with just one new case. An increase from 817 to 818.

Staying with Bury, the rate of infection is 430.3 per 100,000, higher than Rochdale at 405.5 per 100,000.

Overall the picture is looking more positive, especially with the number of deaths and cases into single figures. However every life lost is a life too many.

Our thoughts are with everyone who continues to be affected by this awful virus.

Stay safe and continue to follow guidelines!