Rochdale see cases rise by 44 in past week with whispers of local lockdown still lingering

Seen as arguably the most worrying of all the Greater Manchester regions, the rise in cases for Rochdale could make for grim reading.

The number of Rochdale cases has now risen to 1652 from 1608 this time last week following the latest increase in coronavirus cases.

In the latest COVID related data revealed last month, Rochdale’s seven day positive rate per 100,000 of the population was 27.9. The closest to that figure was Oldham at 17.3. Both are seen as areas to keep a close eye on as the summer weeks progress.

Fortunately for Rochdale, 0 deaths were recorded in Week 27 of data from the ONS, keeping the chances of a localised lockdown fairly low for the time being at least. However the rate of infection per 100,000 for the town is 750.9, a figure Mayor Andy Burnham is looking at very carefully.

As for Bury, we have to sadly report an increase of 3 new deaths in the past week, with a new total case figure of 1286, an increase of 4 cases from last weeks total of 1282. The current rate of infection is 676.5 at present, again per 100,000.