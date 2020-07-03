Rochdale Council ‘doing all they can’ to get Rochdale Marathon to go ahead

Organisers of Williams BMW Rochdale Half Marathon, 10K & Fun Run are reassuring runners they are doing all they can to ensure the event goes ahead on Sunday 4 October.

Race director Nick Barton said that with many running events being cancelled and speculation around all races due to the coronavirus they are doing all they can to make Rochdale go ahead this autumn:

“We know there are challenges to overcome, but with three months to go there is time to overcome them. A lot will happen and change in the coming weeks too. Please continue to train and enter the event and be assured that if it was to be cancelled, your place would automatically transfer to 2021, holding the 2020 price, or you would be able to request a refund. We will take a final decision at the end of July, in line with social distancing guidance and the advice of UK Athletics.”

One change just for this year is there will be no race t-shirt for entrants. Half marathon and 10K entry prices have now been reduced by at least £5 to reflect this and anyone who has already entered will be able to collect a cash refund on the day.

Councillor Janet Emsley cabinet member for neighbourhoods, community and culture at Rochdale Borough Council added: “Safety is always the priority and we are all very aware of the responsibility we have to our runners, our official charity, our sponsor, marshals and spectators.”

Since 2015 over 5,800 people have taken part in the event, which takes in town and picturesque countryside scenes like Hollingworth Lake.

To find out more about the race and enter go to www.rochdale.gov.uk/run