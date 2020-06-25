Rochdale Council and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing to review town centre plans

Rochdale Borough Council and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) are committed to a thriving Rochdale town centre, with the homes that local people need and successful retail, leisure, and cultural options.

Senior councillors and members of RBH’s senior team recently held a productive discussion about future housing needs and investment in the town centre area and specifically agreed to collaborate on a high-level review of the investment requirements for the blocks at College Bank.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for regeneration, business, employment and town centre living said:

“We are pleased that RBH has agreed to collaborate on this piece of work and we will get it started straight away.”

Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, said:

“Our meeting was very constructive, we are happy to support this piece of work over the coming weeks and will share key information confidentially with the council to enable it to be completed.”