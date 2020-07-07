Rochdale and Bury see further rise in coronavirus deaths in last week

Both Rochdale and Bury have seen rises in coronavirus cases and deaths in the past seven days. The death increases all small and show no sign of a second wave. with the current figures as they are both regions will hope these trends continue, especially with the hospitality sector re-opening on Saturday.

Rochdale saw an increase of 5 deaths, up from 216 to 221. Bury has seen a rise of 4 deaths with the total standing at 229 from 225. Rate of infection per 100.000 is 671.7 (Rochdale) and Bury 719.5 (Bury).

Information with regards to recording cases has changed dramatically however. New data has seen cases rise from 1521 to 1561 in the borough of Rochdale whilst Bury has had an increase of 1263 to 1275. Last week case stats stood at 892 (Rochdale) cases and 818 cases (Bury).

The Government Website have given the following explanation:

“The methodology for reporting positive cases changed on 2 July 2020 to remove duplicates within and across pillars 1 and 2, to ensure that a person who tests positive is only counted once. Due to this change, 30,302 previously reported cases were removed from the UK total.

Numbers of lab-confirmed positive cases throughout this website (national, regional and local authority level) now include those identified by testing in all settings (pillars 1 and 2). Due to this change many cases previously not attributed to any area are now included in area totals. This is not a recent surge in cases – the cases now being reported occurred from April onwards”.