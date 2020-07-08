Today The Wildlife Trusts publish a new report, ‘Reversing the decline of insects’, which shows how people, in every part of society, wherever they live, can take action to bring back insects. Everyone, everywhere, is being asked to become an insect champion.

The report – ‘Reversing the decline of insects’ – cites examples of farmers, communities, councils and charities that are boosting insect populations and proving that it can be done.

The report comes at a critical time for insects. There is ongoing evidence for insect declines and the future of insects – and all life that depends on them – hangs in the balance as trade deals threaten to increase the use of insect-harming pesticides. Furthermore, the Agriculture Bill is progressing through Parliament, presenting a unique opportunity to ensure farmers pursue insect-friendly farming methods.

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts says: “In my lifetime 41 per cent of wildlife species in UK have suffered strong or moderate decreases in their numbers and insects have suffered most. This has had a huge effect on the rest of the natural world. The vital role that insects perform is undermined and everything that depends on them suffers, from hedgehogs to nightingales, wildflowers to wetlands.”

The Wildlife Trusts are calling on the Government to reverse the decline of insects by:

Setting an ambitious pesticide reduction target, as good as, if not better than, the EU’s target to reduce by 50 per cent the overall use of – and risk from – chemical pesticides by 2030.

No weakening of UK pesticide standards through future trade deals, including the UK’s current hazard-based approach to pesticide authorisations.

Support for farmers to adopt Integrated Pest Management and other agroecological practices.

The Wildlife Trusts believe that reversing the decline of insects is possible if:

A network of nature-rich areas is created covering at least 30 per cent of the UK, and legally binding targets are set for nature’s recovery which are monitored and enforced.

Local councils prioritise green recovery and create more nature-rich places where insects can thrive, and make cities, towns and parishes pesticide-free.

Everyone steps up to become an insect champion.

The report includes examples of projects from Wildlife Trust’s all over the UK that are working to halt insect decline. Everything from creating bee super highways to entire towns going pesticide free show just what can be done when we work together to take Action for Insects.

One such project highlighted in the report is our recent successful reintroduction of the Manchester argus butterfly to the peatlands of Greater Manchester, where it had been locally extinct for over 100 years. Showing just what can be achieved if we work together to take Acton for Insects, the return of the Manchester argus, and other projects like it, hopes to inspire people and policy makers alike to make a difference to the fate of our insect populations.

A new survey of over a thousand people who have already signed-up to take Action for Insects with The Wildlife Trusts, reveals the most popular actions people have been taking: