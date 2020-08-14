Restrictions on household gatherings to continue in parts of North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester.

Current rules on gatherings in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester will remain in place.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas will not be permitted to open in these areas

Government to work with local leaders in Blackburn with Darwen, Oldham and Pendle to address high or rising cases

The current rules on social gatherings will continue in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester following consideration of all local restrictions yesterday by government and local authorities. The measures were announced 2 weeks ago to urgently tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

The latest evidence does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area, and the Health Secretary, in collaboration with local leaders, has agreed that the rules must remain in place at present. This will help protect local residents, and allow more time for the changes to have an effect, cutting transmission among households.

The latest data also shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen. Local leaders are now setting up an enhanced incident team to try and bring infection rates under control, with support offered from the government. Progress will be assessed throughout the weekend and early next week.

Minister for Health Edward Argar said:

“I’d like to thank everyone in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester for your continued patience in following these vital rules – I know it hasn’t been easy.

We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data.

It is essential we all remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in these areas to follow the rules – wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

We will keep all local restrictions under constant consideration, including ahead of any formal reviews. As part of ensuring a proportionate yet robust response to the virus, where possible, the government will remove individual areas from these measures while maintaining or even strengthening measures in others as necessary – just as has been done in other areas where local measures have been brought in, such as Leicestershire.

The ban on indoor gathering continues to apply to:

Greater Manchester: City of Manchester Trafford Stockport Oldham Bury Wigan Bolton Tameside Rochdale Salford

Lancashire: Blackburn with Darwen Burnley Hyndburn Pendle Rossendale Preston

West Yorkshire: Bradford Calderdale Kirklees

Leicester

This means that people in these areas will continue to not be permitted to mix with other households (apart from those in their support bubble) within private homes or gardens. People are still able to meet others in groups up to 6 individuals, or 2 households, in outdoor public places.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities as well as nail bars, spas and beauty salons will continue to remain closed in Bradford and Blackburn and Leicester. Shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester City.

Everyone must continue to socially distance and regularly wash their hands to help bring this virus down further so all areas can return to normal as soon as possible.

A Greater Manchester Combined Authority spokesperson said:

“The Mayor of Greater Manchester and Leaders once again agreed on Wednesday that increased restrictions should continue across the city-region for another week.

“The situation in Greater Manchester remains challenging. It is clear that while the current restrictions appear to be having a positive effect in some places, we urgently need to bring the number of cases down in several boroughs. Everyone in Greater Manchester must do all they can to reduce the number of cases. That means individuals, pubs, restaurants and supermarkets all taking this seriously and following all the regulations.

“We will continue to work as one Greater Manchester system with a particular focus on providing support to Oldham as they strengthen further their intensive test and trace operation.

“We understand that this is a frustrating time for business owners, particularly in the areas affected, and it is important that these restrictions are reviewed on a weekly basis. We do not want any part of Greater Manchester to go in lockdown. But this requires us all to pull together right now. It’s a moment in which we all need to be aware of what is happening, follow the guidance and protect the health of everyone in Greater Manchester.”

Read more information on the extended restrictions on the Department for Health and Social care website here – gov.uk/government