REGIONAL: A 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool

A 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool, Lancashire Police have said.

Police were called to Common Edge playing fields off School Road, to reports a child had been injured.

Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time it’s understood the boy had been struck by lightning.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Common Edge has been the home of Spirit of Youth JFC since 1977, a post on their Facebook page reads:

“It is with deepest regret that we have to report the news that the young boy who was struck by lightning earlier this evening has sadly passed away.

The tragic incident happened on our home ground at Common Edge playing fields but it was not during a club training session.

As a club, we are heartbroken and we offer our deepest condolences to the boy’s family.

Spirit of Youth is a family and we are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time.

We would ask that people respect the privacy of the family at this most tragic of times.

Rest In Peace young man”.

The road closures that were in place around the incident have now been lifted.

Anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed it and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1169 of May 11th

(Lead Image Credit: Google)