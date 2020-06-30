Positivity pictures being drawn up by youngsters to cheer up shielders

Children and young people across the borough are being asked to write letters or draw pictures that will be sent to people who are isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Posting Positivity’ project has been organised by Bury’s Youth Cabinet with support from Bury Grammar school and Cllr Trevor Holt, deputy mayor.

Bury Youth Cabinet is made up of young people aged 11 to 18 who live or study in Bury and is organised by Bury Integrated Youth Support Service.

Emma Greenwood, Member of Youth Parliament for Bury, said “We wanted to do something that would help those who are isolated. The idea is that by receiving a letter or picture from a child or young person we can remind people that they are not alone in these strange times.”

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children’s services, young people and skills, said: “This is a wonderful way for our young people to use their artistic talents and show how much they care for those who have been isolated more than most during this lockdown. Hopefully their creations will bring some happiness to our most vulnerable people, who I’m sure will appreciate their thoughts at this time.”

Bury Council have asked schools to share the project with their pupils so that everyone across Bury can get involved. Anyone can take part, all you need to do is write a letter, pop it in an envelope and post it into one of the drop off boxes at Tesco Prestwich, Tesco Bury or Tesco Ramsbottom.

Alternatively you can photograph your letter and email it to youthparticipation@bury.gov.uk. There is some guidance for writing letters:

· Address your letter “Dear Friend”

· Sign your letter with your first name and age if you wish but please DO NOT include your surname, address or school. We don’t want people who you don’t know being able to contact you.

· You may wish to talk about things you have been doing in lockdown or could include a drawing or poem.

· You may wish to remind the person you are writing to that they are not alone and you are thinking of them at this difficult time.

· Please make sure that you do not include any personal information about specific clubs that you belong to or other personal details.

All letters will be collected and vetted by staff at Bury Council before being delivered to people who are isolated and would like to receive them both in residential care homes and those living on their own. Any letters that contain personal information or any inappropriate content will not be used.

More than 100 letters have already been received but Bury Youth Cabinet are hoping for hundreds more so get writing!

Anyone who would like more information about how to get involved can email Youth Participation Officers Adele Crowshaw or Heather Walton at youthparticipation@bury.gov.uk.