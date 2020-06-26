Police launch appeal after collision in Rochdale

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Rochdale.

At around 7.05pm on Thursday 25 June 2020, a black Ford Kuga was travelling north along Oldham Road when it stopped to turn right into a service station.

While paused and waiting to turn, an overtaking green Gen-Moto XGJ motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a boy aged 17, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made. Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Constable John Harrison-Gough of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the boy and his family as he remains in hospital.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or any further information that can assist our enquiry should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.