Police appealing for information after six firearms found in Trafford

Police are appealing for information after six firearms were found in Trafford.

At around 2pm on Thursday 20 February 2020, police were called to reports that a member of the public had found a large holdall containing firearms on Hurst Avenue, Sale.



Specialist officers attended and the firearms were safely recovered. These included a Glock pistol, a Grand Power pistol, a Tokarev pistol, two Makarov pistols and a revolver. A quantity of ammunition and two military style smoke grenades were also safely recovered.

An investigation is underway yet no arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Lisa Bradley, of GMP’s Trafford Challenger Unit, said: “This discovery was made a four months ago but our investigation is very much ongoing.

I would like to reassure members of the public that these firearms have been safely recovered and can no longer end up in the wrong hands. However, we need to know where they came from. Most of the firearms were wrapped for transit and it is not clear whether they were intended for use in Trafford or destined for another location.

I appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us or who saw/ heard anything suspicious in the area in the time before this discovery was made to contact us. This is a substantial recovery and the loss of such will have undoubtedly caused repercussions amongst those criminally involved”.



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1617 of 20/02/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.