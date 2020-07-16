Online service of remembrance for Covid-19 victims

Civic leaders, carers and NHS staff will be attending a Remembrance Service today (Thursday 16 July) for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service is held at Manchester Cathedral at 11am, and will be broadcast online for everyone to view on the cathedral’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterCathedral

Only a limited number of people have been invited to the service due to the need to keep social distancing. This incudes the mayors and Leaders of all ten GM councils and two people from each borough who work in health and social care.

Dean Govender and Andy Burnham will also launch an online book of remembrance https://gmremembers.org.uk/ which will form a permanent tribute to those who lost their lives to the pandemic in the city region.

People who have been bereaved will be able to upload the name and personal details of their loved one, together with a picture and a personal tribute. Those who worked for the NHS and social care will have a rainbow symbol added to their memory.

The tributes will also be available for everyone to read.

The memorial website has been built by volunteers from digital agency, Reason Digital.

Dean Govender said: “This service and the memorial are for everyone who has been touched by the terrible effects of COVID-19, those of all faiths and of none.

“We grieve for those who have lost their lives in our communities and we share in the loss and suffering of their families, friends and colleagues.

“It has also been so much harder for those who grieve because they have been unable to gather together and remember in the normal way because of the restriction on gatherings.

“So I hope this service and the memorial will allow them to be comforted and to share their memories even if it is too early to talk about achieving some sort of closure.”

Andy Burnham said: “It has been heartbreaking over the past few months to hear people’s personal stories of how they have been affected by the loss of a relative or friend.

“We look after each other in Greater Manchester and I hope this memorial will allow us to show the love and care that is felt for those who died.

“I hope also that this memorial will allow our community to pay particular tribute to those who worked in health and social care and who died of this disease.

“We will never forgot them and their service to our communities.”

Councillor Tim Pickstone, the Mayor of Bury, said:

“This deadly virus has taken a dreadful human toll, in the UK and across the world. For every life that has been lost, there will be many more who are left grieving for their relatives and friends.

“It’s fitting that today’s service will be attended by health and social care staff, who have been on the frontline of treating and looking after our most vulnerable residents.

“This remembrance service drives home the need for all of us to continue to follow the guidelines around social distancing and hygiene and stop this virus taking any more of our loved ones.”