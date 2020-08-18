Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Manchester

Shortly after 3.10am on Thursday 13 August, police were called to reports of a robbery at the Coop store on Barlow Moor Road, Manchester.

Officers attended and established that a number of men had attacked the front of the cash machine attached to the store, before breaking through the store’s side shutters and entering the property.

The offenders subsequently fled the scene in a car with money from the cash machine. They are believed to have headed in the direction of Hardy Lane.

Detective Inspector, John Robb of GMP’s City of Manchester CID said: “This was a brazen attack in which a number of men have caused significant damage to the property . We are appealing to anyone in the area who may have witnessed this robbery to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information or dash cam footage of the vehicle that the offenders used to flee the scene in. Were you in the area at the time? Do you know the make and model of the vehicle they used? ”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4973 quoting incident number 428 of 13/08/20. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.