New health and social care service launched in Bury

A new care strategy is being carried out by the Bury Local Care Organisation. With an aim to look after patients at home rather than in hospital, the latest move from the group is set to be a popular one.

The aim is to promote self-care and increase someones independence and confidence with daily activities. Many patients are not ill enough to be treated in hospital but are not well enough at home. Newly found research has shown patients get better at home rather than at hospital.

A team of professionals will look after patients at home rather recover in hospital in a fresh strategy change in a new adaptation from COVID-19.

Occupational therapists, physiotherapists and therapy instructors, as well as nurses, support workers, pharmacists and social workers, will rally around to help them get back on their feet.

Called ‘IMC at Home’ (IMC is an abbreviation for ‘intermediate care’, where someone is not ill enough to be in hospital, but not well enough to recover on their own at home), it will also relieve pressure on busy hospitals and short stay care facilities. People can receive the service for up to six weeks.

Fauve Syers, Bury LCO intermediate tier therapy lead, said:

“IMC at Home is needed because many people don’t actually need to be admitted into a short stay facility or hospital, but they do require some health and social care support due to a change in their needs.

IMC at Home will now enable many people to stay at home, but do so safely, as they will be supported by a variety of professionals who will work with them for a short period of time to improve their independence and safety to remain at home long term”.

The team will visit the person in their home and identify areas of need that the person is concerned about and wants to improve. Together they will agree goals that are important to the person, but also that the team know will improve independence, confidence and overall health and wellbeing.

Adrian Crook, assistant director for adult social care at Bury LCO, said:

“By providing more support and care for people in their homes, we are doing the best thing for Bury residents and patients who would almost always prefer to recover at home. At the same time, this will ease the pressure at hospitals and care facilities, so that people who need a bed the most have access to one”.