NCA celebrates current and former military personnel working in the #NCAFamily as part of Armed Forces Week

This Armed Forces week 2020, we celebrated the contribution current and former military personnel have made to our fight against Covid-19 as part of our NCA Family.

Owen Dykes, Army Chair on the committee for the Borough of Bury Veterans Association said:

“The United Kingdom has some of the best Armed Forces in the world and everyone should be proud of them. Armed Forces Week is a chance for all generations to come together to celebrate and a chance to thank members of the Armed Forces for their selfless commitment in the defence of this great nation and their representation of the United Kingdom around the world.

We were pleased to attend the service at Fairfield and to honour those current and former military personnel who work in our healthcare services, fighting on the frontline against Covid-19.”

Back in 2018, the Northern Care Alliance signed the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging to become an Armed Forces friendly organisation and supporting the employment of veterans young and old, at all of our hospitals. We also pledged to support the family, partners and spouses of those serving in the Armed Forces.

John Thornhill is a Registered Nurse Critical Care at Fairfield, Assistant National Parade Marshal, The Royal British Legion & RRMT 207 (Manchester) Field Hospital, QARANC

John has worked at Fairfield General Hospital since he was 17 years of age. After qualifying as a registered nurse, he began work on critical care where he remains to this day.

John has been working on Apollo 11, where the sickest patients with Covid-19 have been treated.

John is a serving reservist, having joined in his first year of his nursing degree. He is a member of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC), 207 Field Hospital.

John said:

“Applying to be a reservist is by far one of the best decisions I have made. I am an immensely proud member of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.

During my time in 207 I have been fortunate enough to have many positive experiences. For example, being part of field hospital exercises, both in the UK and abroad. Working with allied nations such as the USA and engaging with both our reserve and regular counterparts.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the skills that I and other reservists within the NCA have learnt from our time within 207 have been directly transferable to our clinical practice within the NHS, for example, setting up a Covid-19 intensive care unit with members of the team and multiple training for staff members not working in critical care.”