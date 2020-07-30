Mosques working hard to stay safe this Eid ul-Adha

This Eid ul-Adha it is more important than ever to make sure you and your family are staying safe from Coronavirus by adhering to the measures in place for the borough.

Mosques have been working hard with Rochdale Borough Council’s public health team to implement new safety measures to stop the spread of the virus. Many of the new measures mosques have in place include; staggered prayer times, significantly reduced capacities, one way systems, washing at home, mandatory face covering, bringing your own prayer mat, bringing your own shoe bag, social distancing in the prayer hall, registering for the track and trace service and not congregating outside mosque.

To avoid any local lockdown measures, we are making sure Eid can be celebrated safely by:

– Wearing a face covering in public

– Keeping 2 metres apart at all times

– Limit visitors to your home to 2 people

– Avoid physical contact with anyone outside of your own household, including shaking hands or hugging

– Washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds

– Following the new measures in place at your local mosque

– Providing your contact details to the Track and Trace system in place

Tahir Mahmood, chair of the Rochdale Council of Mosques, said: “We have all made huge sacrifices in the past few months and I know how hard it has been for you and your families. Stay alert to the measures in place for our borough this Eid so that we can protect each other and stop the spread of the virus. I hope that this time next year we will be able to celebrate as we normally do. In the meantime please stay safe and Eid Mubarak.”

Andrea Fallon, director of public health at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “I’ve visited some of the borough’s mosques and I’ve been really encouraged by the measures they have put in place and how they are going above and beyond with a lot of measures like awareness raising sessions, deep cleaning and swab testing. It’s now down to the community to play their part and observe the measures put in place for everyone’s safety.”

“Let’s all work to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Please continue to keep your distance from people you don’t live with making sure you don’t hug or shake hands, wear a face covering in public and wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.”

Community leaders have joined together to support the Muslim community in Bury in celebrating Eid al-Adha safely this week.

The festival is expected to be marked from today until Saturday, 1 August.

Mosques in Bury have reopened, but the restrictions in place to make them Covid-secure mean that fewer people can attend than normally would.

Muslims are therefore being asked to continue to help prevent the spread of Covid-19:

by staying at home and celebrating with their own household

you are allowed to have one other household join you, but please consider limiting the numbers who visit to avoid larger groups

if you do go to the mosque, ensure follow their social distancing and hygiene guidance, and make sure you sign in and out

ensure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, using soap and water or a hand sanitiser before and after going to the mosque

keep 2m apart from people not in your household, and don’t shake hands or hug other people

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said: “Everyone in Bury has made great sacrifices over recent months to bring the rate of infection from Covid-19 under control.

“The Muslim community in Bury has played its part in that success and it’s so important now that we continue to work together to keep infection rates low.

“I know it’s difficult at times of celebration, but the virus is still with us and we must continue to do all we can to prevent infection.

“I want to thank the Muslim community for the contribution they have made and to wish you all Eid Mubarak!”

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, deputy leader of Bury Council, added: “It’s been good to be able to return to the mosque for prayers and worship and I thank our local mosques for the work they have done to keep everyone safe.

“We celebrated Eid al-Fitr in the lockdown at home and now we will celebrate Eid al-Adha in a time when we must all continue to be so careful to prevent the spread of infection and a spike in cases.

“It’s particularly important because we all know that people of black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds are more likely to be badly affected by Covid.

“We must keep 2 metres apart and not greet each other as we normally would, with hugs and handshakes.

“These things are hard to do but they are what we must do to protect ourselves, our families and our loved ones.”

If you have symptoms of coronavirus you must get a test immediately and isolate at home. We are also encouraging as many people as possible to get tested as some people can carry the virus without showing symptoms. You should not invite anyone to your house, go to other houses or the mosque, and you should not prepare food for others. Symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

If you have any of these symptoms then please visit your local mobile testing site or call 119. Testing sites can be found at:

In the marquee on the car park at the rear of Rochdale Town Hall, Packer Street, Rochdale OL16 1AB.

In the marquee on the Market Place Car Park next to Middleton Arena, Old Hall Street, Middleton M24 1AG.

Please find out how your local mosque is adapting to the new safety measures in advice of Eid ul-Adha. For more information on coronavirus please visit rochdale.gov.uk/coronavirus