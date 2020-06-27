Mayor’s tribute to veterans during Armed Forces Week

Veterans organisations met the Mayor of Bury during Armed Forces Week to discuss their work and the issues facing former military men and women.

Councillor Tim Pickstone, with the mayor’s consort Mr Wayne Burrows, also talked about ways that Bury’s proud military history can be celebrated over the coming year during the borough’s year as Greater Manchester’s first Town of Culture.

The mayor said: “It was an honour to meet with representatives of Bury’s veteran organisations and to hear about the important work they do to support our military veterans. Some of these services have sadly had to stop during the current restrictions, but we will be able to join veterans at these events when the situation allows.

“Bury has a proud military history and it is only right that we celebrate this as an important part of our Year of Culture and beyond.”

Yesterday’s meeting was held online due to the need to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Pickstone added: “August marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in the Far East (VJ Day). My grandfather served in the Navy during the war in the Pacific, and it will be great to join with veterans and others to properly mark this important occasion.”