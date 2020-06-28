Man injured in serious Ashton-Under-Lyne assault

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a serious stab wound and another man was assaulted in Ashton-Under-Lyne in the early hours of Saturday 27 June 2020.

Officers were called to Hadfield Crescent at around 3am to reports that three men had assaulted a 19-year-old man, who was left with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second 19-year-old man is understood to have been assaulted nearby but did not require hospital treatment. Officers believe the two incidents may be linked.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, Section 39 assault and theft. He remains in custody to be questioned by detectives.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, common assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft and has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Ian Toole, of GMP’s Tameside division, said: “This was a shocking incident which has seen the victim of the stabbing prove to be very lucky that his injuries have not been any more serious.

“We have made two arrests already in this investigation, but we are keen to hear from anybody that may have witnessed the incident or who was around the areas close to Hadfield Crescent that night – if you have any information please do get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 9353 quoting incident number 552 of 27/06/20. Details can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.