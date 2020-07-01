Man charged of carrying a bladed article in Metrolink incident

A man has been charged after a man was reported to be carrying a bladed article on the Metrolink at the weekend.

Patrick O’Brien (06/11/1980), of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an offensive weapon, one count of section 4 and one count of section 5 of the Public Order Act.

He is has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 1 July 2020).

At around 12.30pm on Saturday 27 June police received a report of a man acting suspiciously on a Metrolink service at Victoria Station. The man is believed to also have been verbally abusive to a woman on the tram.

The man is understood to have been sighted an hour later in Prestwich with a bladed article.

Following a media appeal, a 39-year-old man contacted police about the incidents and was later arrested.