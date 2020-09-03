James Daly Interview I: I can see a pathway for a council lead takeover of Gigg Lane for Bury AFC

Bury North MP James Daly has been blown away by the support and dedication shown to Bury AFC, so much so he wants to see the North West’s newest side back at their rightful home sooner rather than later, working with Bury Council to get the deal signed, sealed and delivered.

Ahead of his big meeting with Bury Council and Mayor Andy Burnham tomorrow, Mr Daly believes football can be back at Gigg Lane sooner rather than later, providing the three parties work in collaboration with the fans best interests at heart and most importantly, avoid playing petty party politics.

“I have a meeting tomorrow where I will work with the Labour leader of Bury Council to discuss the potential of taking over Gigg Lane. I want to also take it up with Andy (Burnham) tomorrow, where with the exciting historical link of football to this town, Bury AFC and some really exciting projects we can run from Gigg Lane, I believe this will benefit the whole community and town. If we can all buy into it, this will be a really exciting time.

When I was leader of the Conservative group on the council last September I put forward a motion into the possibility of Bury Council buying Gigg Lane. After I became elected, I spent weeks upon weeks negotiating with the Council, had a written offer from them for £3.5 million, and if certain criteria was met, for the fans to be able to take an offer to Mr (Steve) Dale”.

Negotiations are expected to take place soon over the proposed ground proposal.

“He (Steve Dale) is part of the negotiations and I presume he will try to buy Gigg Lane himself. It is all about getting people together with a shared and similar interest, to ensure that we have an offer, whether that is through the state or through private sector backers to get the ground sorted out so football can be played at Gigg Lane forever, but also added benefits we can deliver including NHS services, businesses, hotels, pop concerts and plays”.

Daly, the Conservative elected MP in the 2019 General Election, spoke highly about the regained fan interest to the club will bring back the good times to the town and how he sees his role for the club in the future.

“The one thing about this town, whether it be the football, the market, or the East Lancashire railway, heritage is the all important thing. I’m really proud of the efforts everyone connected to the club has made.

I am always there to help and support the club should they want me at anytime. My goal is to get Bury AFC back to Gigg Lane and to get the finance sorted. If we have a shared vision for Bury to be a catalyst for social, health and community change, that is where I come into play. The party politics needs to stop now so we can sort out the ground situation for the fans”.