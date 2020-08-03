Hefty fines threat for rogue landlords

Private sector landlords and letting agents now face hefty fines if they refuse to keep their properties free of significant safety hazards.

Sanctions of up to £30,000 could be imposed on those who put their tenants at risk by refusing to comply with certain Housing Act offences and not carrying out works to their properties to ensure their tenants’ safety.

The move was agreed at Wednesday’s (29 July) meeting of the council’s cabinet.

Councillor Clare Cummins, cabinet member for housing services, said: “The majority of landlords are responsible people and play fair with their tenants. However, there will always be some who do not follow the rules and even put their tenants at risk. This gives us an extra sanction to take in the worst cases without having to go through lengthy court proceedings.”