Greenmount Volunteer Group receive star award

D-Caff, a dementia friendly cafe in Greenmount has been congratulated by Bury Council for it’s work in working with the most vunerable people in the area. The volunteers from D-Caff have won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service award.

The Mayor of Bury, Councillor Tim Pickstone, had the opportunity to congratulate some of the volunteers from the group winning the award, one of only two groups to have won the prestigious title.

The cafe’s main goal is to care for people with dementia giving them a safe space to hang out and relax with friends.

Cllr Pickstone commented:

“Dementia is something that touches so many people’s lives. What the community and volunteers have done at D-Caff is truly amazing, providing a really valuable service for the whole of Bury. Thanks to them, people who are living with dementia, and their families, have a regular safe place to find support and friendship.

As with so many other vital services, D-Caff hasn’t been able to operate for the last few months. I know as soon as it is safe the volunteers will want to get the service up and running again and I’m looking forward to meeting the whole team when that is possible.”

Joani Beale, D-CaFF leader, said: “We are honoured and delighted that D-CaFF has been recognised with The Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

D-CaFF is such a wonderful resource for people living with dementia, their carers, family and friends and is at the heart of our community in Greenmount, Bury. We have a fantastic team of volunteers, who all give a great deal but also gain so much from being part of the D-CaFF Family.

It’s incredible to see the positive difference we can make, and the way our members leave our get-togethers feeling so uplifted. Thank you very much for this highest recognition of all the hard work and support given by the members, volunteers and friends of D-CaFF. This makes us very proud.’’