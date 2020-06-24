Greenmount golfers take on 100 hole challenge raising money for Bury Hospice

Hotshot golfers Sam Lambert and Elliott Whalley completed a golfing challenge that would give Tiger Woods the shivers as they aimed to play 100 holes in one day, the equivalent of five full rounds and 10 extra holes. An idea that came up during the spring coronavirus lockdown, both players were adamant local charity Bury Hospice should be financially supported through this tough time.

Waking up with the sunrise starting their day at 4:30am, neither player took a break until lunchtime where they were given great support at the clubhouse by close family and friends.

Both Lambert, 19 and Whalley 18, are well known at the local nine hole course having been members for nearly a decade. Both players love the setup due to the warming community environment and friendly membership.

Excelling in the junior setup through winning the Sunday morning competitions as youngsters, both players are part and parcel of the furniture amongst the older members as they head up the Men’s team, leading Greenmount into matchplay environments against clubs including Rossendale and Pike Fold.

Playing in humid conditions throughout the day, both players competed the challenge with great determination and support. Supported by caddies carrying their bags, they never played without moral or physical help.

Elliott Whalley, who plays off just four handicap admitted the charity challenge was the toughest golfing day he had ever signed up to.

“I have been part of the Lancashire Golf set-up for a long time now playing in many regional competitions but this challenge is the definitely up there as being toughest rounds I have ever done.

We both wanted to make sure we celebrated the day at a local course and both being members here at Greenmount made the decision very easy for us”.

Elliott is currently studying for an Engineering degree at UCLAN and has big plans for his future away from the first tee. However he hopes to test his golfing pedigree at St. Andrews one day, once the adrenaline of his most recent task has worn off.

Sam also confirmed this 100 hole challenge claimed a much deserved green tick and said his golfing love was down to the thriving junior section he came through now more than seven years ago. He is currently studying a Degree apprenticeship in quantity surveying in Manchester City Centre.

“My house overlooks the course and I play nearly every day. When I first started here there was such a well-ran junior section. My mates still all play here and we always have a laugh, enjoy a drink and a laugh after our round. In my opinion that’s what’s it’s all about.

I have not just a local connection with the course but with the area as well, hence why we decided to support a local charity like Bury Hospice. Local groups like this often get overlooked and every bit of funding we can raise will make a difference”.

Both Mr Whalley and Lambert are keen for golf to become more popular in the next decade, especially for juniors. While sports including football and rugby have restricted due to social distancing recently, golf has thrived with local courses packed every day.

“We need to increase the exposure of golf to a wider audience, making it more accessible for junior players. Players like Rory (McIlroy), Tommy (Fleetwood) and DJ (Dustin Johnson) hit the ball miles. If more people can see that the better”.

Currently the bar is closed at Greenmount. When it re-opens there will be no shortage of takers looking to buy both messers Whalley and Lambert a well earned pint.

To help raise funds for Bury Hospice, go to Sam and Elliott’s JustGiving page at

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-lambert4