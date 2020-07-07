Great news for young families as play areas re-open!

Children’s play areas in the borough’s parks have now reopened after months of being locked down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From week commencing Monday 6 July, all 67 play areas, 25 ball zones and seven outdoor gyms are available to use. The equipment will be inspected and cleaned regularly, and visitors are urged to follow the Government s advice and keep two metres apart.

Councilor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said:

“We’re all delighted that our play areas are now open again, but let’s all use them safely and not put anyone at risk.

As well as keeping social distancing, only one family member should accompany a child. Bring some sanitiser or wipes to clean your hands, and use the litter bins provided.”

All the safety advice is here: www.bury.gov.uk/coronavirus-playfacilities