Free school meals will continue for children who have to isolate

Pupils who are eligible for free school meals will continue to receive them if they cannot attend school due to coronavirus.

Food parcels will be prepared for youngsters who are required to self-isolate or if local lockdown arrangements are in place.

Bury Council has been working closely with schools who use the authority’s catering service to organise pick-up or delivery of these parcels, which will contain a variety of foods which meet nutritional guidelines.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, cabinet member for children, young people and skills, said: “All of us are keen to have our children back in school, for the educational benefits this brings and for their mental health and wellbeing.

“But, whether at school or at home, they need a square meal. It would be quite wrong for them to lose out if they have to stay off because they or a member of their household is having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

“We all hope this will not happen, but the continuing high rates of infection in Bury mean we have to make these plans to keep our young people healthy and not impose an additional financial burden on their parents and carers.”