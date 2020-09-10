Fourth man charged in connection with the murder of Cole Kershaw

A fourth man has been charged in connection with the murder of Cole Kershaw.

Raheem Hall (27/08/01), of Hardfield Street, Heywood has been charged with one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable another to do so and one count of assisting an offender.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 10 September 2020).

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road in Bury.

Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. He has since been formally identified as Cole Kershaw.