Former Bury FC administrator, has died aged 55.

Former Bury FC administrator, Matt Dunham has died aged 55, he’s known as one of the North West’s best known and well-respected insolvency practitioners.

Mr Dunham, who was married with two children, began his career with EY, and also worked at RSM Robson Rhodes, BDO, Grant Thornton and Smith & Williamson before setting up Liverpool-based Dunham Dean Advisory with former EY colleague John Dean in 2017.

He clocked up more than 30 years’ experience in the industry during which time he advised on many high-profile cases including the charity Kids Company and was administrator of Bury and Barnsley Football Clubs.

An expert on football finance, Mr Dunham advised more than 30 football league and non-league clubs on solvency issues. He was a respected expert witness and was most recently, advising the Forever Bury group on its campaign to save the club

Also, last October, Mr Dunham gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee as part of its investigation into football club administrations.

He also advised owner-managed and family businesses and many not-for-profit organisations on restructuring and helped to save the national adoption charity, the British Association for Adoptions and Fostering.

He leaves a wife, Sue, and two children. Mr Dunham was a keen cyclist and a season ticket holder at Championship side, Wigan Athletic who are going through financial trouble at the moment.

For the last 2 years, he had also been a Trustee of the Liverpool and Merseyside Theatre Trust, which includes the Everyman Theatre.

John Dean, his partner at Dunham Dean, said: “Our thoughts are with Matt’s wife, children, family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Matt was widely-respected for his pragmatic approach and had an ability to guide clients through complex issues in a clear and concise way. I know that he will be greatly missed by so many people both personally and professionally.”

