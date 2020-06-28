Firearms discharge in North Manchester

Police are appealing for information following a firearms discharge overnight in North Manchester. Officers were called at around 10.55pm on Saturday 27 June 2020 to reports of gunshot sounds on Dantzic Street in Manchester.

On arrival, officers found evidence of a firearms discharge and damaged to some vehicles in the vicinity.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. However, no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing to the public to contact them with any information.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of GMP’s City of Manchester North division, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious on the night in question to contact police with any information they have – no matter how small or insignificant they may perceive it to be.

We particularly want people who were in the area to think back to whether they were aware of any people acting suspiciously or if there were any vehicles travelling out of Dantzic Street towards Corporation Road or Red Bank that may have raised concern.

Incidents like this are likely to concern to the local community and extra high-visibility officers will be in the area at this time to reassure the public.”

Anyone with any information should call 0161 856 1146 quoting incident number 3667 of 27/06/2020. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.