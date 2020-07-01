Fans favourite Nic Evangelinos leaves Ramsbottom United

Ramsbottom United waved goodbye to fans favourite Nic Evangelinos after he left the club for pastures new.

Evangelinos, recently awarded fans and player’s player of the year in 2019/20, has left the Riverside for a fresh challenge at Curzon Ashton. Ranked two divisions higher than Chris Willcock’s side, the attraction of players from clubs multiple divisions above Rammy is a huge compliment to a side that were on their way to promotion before the season was declared Null and Void due to Covid-19.

Signing up with Willcock in late 2018, Evangelinos was a player with an ability that could add hundreds to gate takings with his natural talent. The opposition right back usually had the toughest of tasks on a Saturday or Tuesday when the number 11 had his ‘A’ game. Playing more often than not in a forward three with Iyrwah Gooden and Reuben Jerome, the attacking trio mirrored the works of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Liverpool. Leaving Rammy fans with lifetime memories, he was so often the reason why multiple goals were scored in multiple games.

In an Instagram post, Evangelinos commented on how much he had enjoyed his time and thanked the work of the fans in helping to create a warm and friendly atmosphere.

After scoring 51 goals in 72 games, whoever fills the boots of the left winger will have no easy task, as will any player who comes into the side after an action-packed two years under Willcock.

Most of the squad is expected to re-sign ahead of the 2020/21 season, whenever safety guidelines allow the Non-League to get the ball rolling again.