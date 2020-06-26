Detectives appeal after brutal machete attack in Mossley

Detectives are appealing for more information after a man was brutally attacked with a machete in Mossley.

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday 11 June 2020 police were called to a report of an assault on Arundel Street in Mossley.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a teenage boy with a machete outside a property on Arundel Street. He is now recovering at home from his injuries.

The offender is described as a white boy, aged around 15, 5ft 9 inches tall, of large build with short brown hair, wearing black Nike pants, black Nike trainers and a black Nike hoody.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has now been bailed.

Detective Constable Stephanie Jones of GMP’s Tameside District said: “This was a brutal attack which has left a man with serious injuries that could easily have been fatal.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this vicious assault or anyone who has any information to contact us.

“If you can help our investigation, please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone who has any information should call police on 0161 856 9262 quoting incident number 2817 of 11/06/2020.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.