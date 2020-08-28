Council re-opens Rochdale customer services at Number One Riverside.

The council’s customer service centre at Number One Riverside will re-open from Monday 7 September. Services and access to the building will be limited and you should continue to access services online at rochdale.gov.uk if you are able to do so.

No appointments will be necessary, but residents are advised to attend on their own where possible.

A new waiting area will be clearly marked, along with hand sanitising stations, and additional cleaning is being undertaken.

Two computers and telephones will be available for public use, enabling residents to self-serve and progress benefit claims, universal credit applications, school admissions, council tax support applications and more. As before, customer services will open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Councillor Daalat Ali, cabinet member for resources said: “In the last five months we have seen record numbers of transactions and applications processed online at rochdale.gov.uk and by phone, with residents using their mobiles to send us documents and paperwork digitally, so we want to see that continue as it’s quicker and safer. Whilst the majority of services can now be accessed online or by phone, we appreciate some of our customers still need to see us in person, so I’m pleased customer services at Number One Riverside is re-opening and would like to thank everyone for adjusting to a new way of working over the past few months.”

Anyone thinking about visiting customer services at Number One Riverside is asked to:

Avoid visiting if you or any of your household are showing coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating.

if you or any of your household are showing coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating. Use the entrance to the left at the front of the building, clearly signposted.

Wear a face covering (hand sanitising stations will also be available).

Follow floor markings, signs and instructions during your visit.

Keep your stay as short as possible.

Not consume food or drink during your visit.

Other customer service centres in the borough remain closed until further notice.

“All our planning is about keeping residents, visitors and staff safe and ensuring

we deliver a successful and sustainable restart. We really look forward to welcoming back our service users and customers.” Coun Ali added.

For more details about council customer services or Number One Riverside visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/customerservices