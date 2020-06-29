CCTV footage released of Burglary in Wigan ! Have you seen this man?

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Wigan.



At around 3.30pm on Sunday 26 April 2020, police were called to reports of a burglary at a residential property on Leigh Road, Leigh.

Officers attended and established that a man snuck into the property via a rear door and stole the victim’s handbag. The victim, who was holding her young baby at the time, disturbed the offender and challenged him but he continued to steal the handbag before fleeing the scene on foot.

Neither the woman or her baby were injured but the woman is, understandably, shocked and appalled.

An investigation is underway yet no arrests have been made.

PC Swindlehurst, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This was brazen behavior – to be confronted by a new mum, holding her young baby, and persist with a burglary demonstrates a lack of respect and morals. I dread to think what could have happened if the victim didn’t have the courage to shout for help.

We’d like to identify the man in the CCTV as we believe he can assist us with our enquiries. I appeal directly to him or anyone who knows him to contact us or Crimestoppers, anonymously.

I would like to use this opportunity to ask anyone else with information which might be of use to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police via12568@gmp.police.uk quoting reference number 9388/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.