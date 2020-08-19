Bury man wanted in connection with burglaries

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Bury.

Craig Makin (19/6/1980) is wanted in connection with four burglaries which took place at shops and businesses in the Hindley, Leigh and Atherton areas between February and August this year.

Makin is also known to have links to the Wigan area.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Makin is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7103 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.