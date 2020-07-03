Bury Council urges caution as the hospitality industry re-opens it’s doors

The hospitality industry is re-opening it’s doors having been closed since March.

As the country adapts to a new normal, Cllr Eamonn O’Brien has issued a warning to residents who are expected to make the trip to pubs and restaurants this weekend as the local economy looks to re-kick into action.

O’Brien said, “So far the reopening of non-essential retail has gone well, with the great majority of shoppers showing restraint and patience. On Bury Market, and shopping centres such as the Mill Gate and The Rock, a range of measures have been put in place to ensure visitors can shop safely.

But another big challenge for us all arrives this weekend, with the unlocking of bars, restaurants and other sectors which have had to remain closed due to the numbers of people in close proximity they attract.

We all want them to reopen, but we also want to be safe, and not risk a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and deaths. Events in Leicester this week show how quickly the situation can change, and none of us want to go back into lockdown. It’s up to us to take personal responsibility and follow the Government’s guidance, especially as more businesses are starting to open their doors.”

Although the Government is relaxing the physical distancing rules from 4 July, the guidance is still to remain two metres apart when in public, and only staying one metre apart when this is not possible.

Cllr O’Brien added: “We’ve been working closely with the hospitality sector to ensure that pubs and cafes can get back to business – they are a vital part of our local economy, with many jobs depending on their success.

We now have town centre management boards in each of Bury’s town centres, which provide crucial liaison points and will be very important in making thorough, highly localised plans to get all parts of our borough up and running again in a safe way.

These plans will change and adapt over time, but our aim is to produce – alongside our local businesses – an unprecedented response to how we can reopen and use our public spaces to help drive a better recovery across our borough. To make this a success, we will need support from everyone but I trust we can all pull together again and do it right.”