Blood donor tells moving story in his quest to get more people to give blood

Life has not been the easiest for Rick Mills, the founder of ‘Blood not Money’ campaign. Having needed a blood transfusion at the age of just five, Mr Mills has known the importance of blood as well as anybody in life.

The early tranfusion lead to him becoming what he called ‘a sparodic blood donor’. Yet his efforts to give blood went to the next level 13 years ago.

Having already had his first child, Matthew, his wife Kerry was to suffer hugely during the pregnancy of their second child.

‘Kerry was hospitalised with antepartum haemorrhage and was found to have Placenta Praevia and a blocked entrance to her uterus, the place where her placenta is sat. Her waters broke after 24 weeks and 4 days. Christian was born an angel sadly. A stillborn’.

But the problems did not stop there during the birth. Kerry needed a blood transfusion to avoid loosing her own life as well. Fortunately she recovered from the blood tranfusion and went on to have a second child, Amy.

Now through his charity ‘Give Blood not Money’, Rick urges the pubic to give blood in order to save more people who suffer a similar incident to Kerry in needing life saving treatment.

Through promoting blood donation through challenges including the Great North Run, Rick has pushed the boat out in his attempt to raise awarness.

“In recent years I’ve walked up Snowdon and Scafell Pike and this year hoped to do the Manchester 10K. Although due to my health now I’m turning towards the management side of things and letting others do the campaigning.

During the lockdown I’ve been getting out of lockdown by doing running and hosting Zoom quizzes”.

What become obvious through the language used by Mills is how nobody should ever underestimate the importance of giving blood.

“If it was not for blood donations Kerry’s life would not have been saved. If people could give blood that would be great. It can only be given, you can’t buy it”.

To find out more about Rick’s journey and how to give blood visit: http://www.bloodnotmoney.org.uk/giving-blood-information.html