Andy Burnham’s message to Bury AFC fans

Bury AFC have risen from the ashes and start their Non-League journey tonight at Daisy Hill.

A year on since Bury FC were expelled from the EFL, a new Pheonix club has risen from the ashes ready to serve the fans on a Saturday afternoon.

Away trips to the Stadium of Light (Sunderland) and Fratton Park (Portsmouth) will feel a distant memory right now, yet there is a commuity club set up ready to roll and that is all that matters right now for Bury AFC fans.

Mayor Andy Burnham spoke to the media gave his best wishes to the new club, lead by Chairman Chris Murray and Manager Andy Welsh.

I just want to send my best wishes to everyone involved. It was heartbreaking for Bury FC last year. We did everything to save the club but sadly it could not be acheived.

To all the fans, we know how precious this is to you. From my point of view, working with the leader of Bury Council, we want to secure the future of Gigg Lane and as a home for Bury AFC for the future”.

Roch Valley Radio are the official audio providers for Bury AFC this season. Read more about that here (https://www.rochvalleyradio.com/local-news/sports/bury-afc/roch-valley-radio-announced-as-audio-commentary-provider-to-bury-afc/)