​Derelict Radcliffe centre building now providing affordable homes

A prominent derelict building and adjoining vacant site in the town centre of Radcliffe has undergone a major transformation.

The former Radcliffe Times building on Church Street West has been brought back into use following an imaginative conversion into six one-bed council flats. The council worked with North West developer Paul Cook Development (Whitehaven) Ltd to bring about its transformation.

On completion of the building works, the flats were offered for let at affordable rents, and all the flats area already occupied.

A further four one-bed flats, again at affordable rent, are being built next to the site and the work is nearly complete.

The council secured a grant from Homes England to enable the scheme to happen, and the flats will be managed and let by Six Town Housing on behalf of the council.

Councillor Clare Cummins, cabinet member for housing, said: “As part our affordable homes building programme, these affordable new homes on Radcliffe’s high street have been delivered with grant support from Homes England. It demonstrates the council’s commitment to delivering affordable homes to meet housing need in the borough. “

This apartment scheme is one of several affordable housing schemes delivered by the council in recent years, including the eight new family homes for shared ownership sale at Mayfair Gardens in Radcliffe.

Cllr Cummins added: “We want to continue the momentum and we are planning to develop a programme of new homes development, with a mix of tenures including affordable rent and shared ownership, over the next few years.”

Council leader Eamonn O’ Brien said “This transformation of the former derelict Radcliffe Times building has the dual benefit of providing much needed affordable housing in the area, while using a prominent town centre brownfield site.

I am really pleased that the building is now enjoying a fresh lease of life on Radcliffe’s high street with its distinctive façade kept intact, as well as providing stylish new flats for affordable living.”

Cllr O’Brien added: “This is another important step in the regeneration of Radcliffe and contributes to the Radcliffe Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) being prepared to shape Radcliffe over the next ten to 15 years.”

Sharon McCambridge, chief executive of Six Town Housing, said: “We are really pleased to add the management of these homes to the portfolio of nearly 8,000 homes that we manage on behalf of the council and would like to welcome everyone who has moved into these fantastic new flats.”